Gold prices on Tuesday hit their highest in nearly three weeks, as a pullback in the dollar made bullion less expensive for holders of other currencies, while investors awaited minutes from the US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold at near 3-week peak as dollar weakens; Fed minutes in focus - July 12, 2021
- Gold dips as wary investors turn to the dollar ahead of U.S. inflation data - July 12, 2021
- Minco Silver Provides the Annual General Meeting Results - July 12, 2021