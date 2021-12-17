Gold prices inched higher on Thursday as the dollar eased, while investors shifted their focus away from the U.S. Fed to other key central bank meetings.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold benefits from dollar easing after Fed meeting - December 16, 2021
- Silver’s Time to Shine: Why a ‘Second-Place’ Metal Will Be a First-Place Investment in 2022 - December 16, 2021
- Gold rises as U.S. dollar declines after Fed decision - December 16, 2021