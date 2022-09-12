Spot gold prices rose 0.1% to $1,718.83 an ounce, while gold futures edged up to $1,730.0 an ounce by 19:15 ET (21:15 GMT). Both instruments rose slightly last week, breaking a three-week losing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold Creeps Higher as Dollar Eases Ahead of CPI Data - September 11, 2022
- Billion Dollar Deals Break Out Across The Shale Patch - September 11, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold firms on dollar retreat ahead of ECB decision, Powell speech - September 9, 2022