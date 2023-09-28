The prices of gold tumbled Rs 650 to Rs 58,950 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid decline in the precious metal’s prices in the overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities. In …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold declines Rs 650 silver tumbles Rs 1 000 - September 28, 2023
- Forex Today: Dollar is the only safe haven in town, Oil soars - September 27, 2023
- Forex Today: US Dollar Holds Advance - September 27, 2023