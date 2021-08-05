Gold dips as dollar holds ground; US jobs data in focus

Gold prices edged lower on Monday as the dollar held steady, with cautious investors eyeing July’s non-farm payrolls due later this week to gauge the health of the labour market. Spot gold fell 0.2% …
