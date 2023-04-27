Gold rose on Thursday as a softer dollar rekindled some of the bullion’s appeal amid U.S. economic concerns, while investors also braced for data to further gauge the health of the economy ahead of a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold dips as rate hike bets hold despite weak data, dollar gains - April 27, 2023
- Scrap Silver Recycling Market Complete Overview till 2031 - April 27, 2023
- FOREX-US dollar gains after GDP, jobless claims data; rate hike bets intact - April 27, 2023