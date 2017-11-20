Gold dips on firmer dollar but stays close to 1-month peak

Gold eased on Monday due to a stronger U.S. dollar, but remained near a one-month high hit in … Hedge funds and money managers raised their net long positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to Nov. 14, data showed on Friday.
