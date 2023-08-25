By Swati Verma (Reuters) -Gold prices edged lower on Friday as the U.S. dollar reclaimed a 2-1/2 month peak, but the metal was headed for its best week in six ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold eases as US dollar jumps, spotlight on Powell’s speech - August 25, 2023
- Equity Markets Decline With Powell’s Friday Speech in Focus - August 24, 2023
- XAG/USD Price Analysis: Silver Consolidates after Wednesday’s rally - August 24, 2023