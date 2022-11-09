Gold retreated on Wednesday from a one-month peak scaled in the previous session, although prices flitted in a relatively tight range as cautious investors …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold eases off 1-month peak as dollar, yields tick higher - November 9, 2022
- Gold eases off 1-month peak; focus on U.S. inflation data - November 8, 2022
- Gold advances over 2% on dollar slide, technical buying - November 8, 2022
Discussion about this post