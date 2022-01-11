Gold edged lower on Monday, weakened by a firmer dollar and elevated Treasury yields, as investors focused on key inflation data due later this week that could underpin faster rate hikes by the US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold eases on robust yields as focus turns on US inflation data - January 11, 2022
- Gold gains as U.S. dollar and bond yields ease; traders focus on U.S. inflation data - January 11, 2022
- Gold rises as dollar, Treasury yields ease; focus on US inflation data - January 11, 2022