Gold prices rose on Tuesday after falling more than 1% in the previous session, as the dollar eased while investors awaited this week’s U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold edges higher on softer dollar; US inflation data in focus - April 10, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold falls below $2,000 as US jobs growth lifts dollar - April 10, 2023
- Bikes, blooms and beer are the focus of upcoming Chico events - April 10, 2023