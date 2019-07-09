Gold prices ticked lower on Tuesday as the dollar held near multi-week highs on reduced expectations … Among other precious metals, silver gained 0.1 per cent to $15.04 per ounce. Palladium slipped …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold edges lower as dollar firms; weaker equities limit losses - July 9, 2019
- Gold subdued as focus turns to U.S.-China trade talks - July 8, 2019
- Gold rises as focus returns to growth concerns, Fed rate cut - July 8, 2019