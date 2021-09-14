Gold edged lower amid higher Treasury yields as investors waited for U.S. inflation data that may influence when the Federal Reserve will start reducing stimulus.Consumer price index data due later …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold Edges Lower Before U.S. CPI With Taper Timeline in Focus - September 14, 2021
- Silver price prediction with US inflation data in focus - September 14, 2021
- Gold Steadies Before U.S. Inflation With Taper Timeline in Focus - September 14, 2021