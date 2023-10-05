Gold continued its slide on Tuesday, clocking its longest losing streak since Aug. 2022 in the last session as Federal Reserve officials underscored the likelihood interest rates will stay high, with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold extends slide as hawkish Fed, firm dollar dominate mood - October 5, 2023
- Fragile yen slightly higher as intervention talk in focus; US dollar dips - October 4, 2023
- FOREX-Fragile yen slightly higher as intervention talk in focus; US dollar dips - October 4, 2023