Gold eased ahead of a highly awaited U.S. jobs report on Friday as markets pinned hopes on an economic recovery, putting the safe-haven metal on track for a third consecutive weekly decline.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold fades for third straight week on economic recovery hopes - June 5, 2020
- Gold’s Bullish Outlook left Unscathed by recent Weakness - June 4, 2020
- Gold rises on bargain hunting, focus on U.S. payrolls data - June 4, 2020