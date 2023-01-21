Silver also tumbled ₹833 to ₹68,725 per kilogram. “Comex gold prices traded flat in Asian hours on Tuesday after the price surged to an eight-month high on Monday, sentiment supported by a drop in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold falls ₹105; silver tumbles ₹833 - January 21, 2023
- Implications For The Demise Of US Dollar Hegemony - January 20, 2023
- First Majestic Silver Produces 7.6M AgEq Oz in Q4 2022 and a Record 31.3M AgEq Oz in 2022;… - January 19, 2023