Gold prices fell 1% on Thursday, as the US dollar rallied and the Federal Reserve flagged more large rate hikes, diminishing the zero-yielding metal’s appeal. Spot gold was down 0.8% at $1,660.55 per …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold falls 1% on surging dollar, hawkish Fed - September 23, 2022
- Pobjoy Mint coins honor age of Antarctic exploration - September 22, 2022
- FOMC Decision Scenarios and Potential S&P 500, Dollar Impact - September 21, 2022