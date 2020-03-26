Gold falls on cash run, markets await US stimulus

Gold prices fell on Thursday as investors scurried for liquid cash while awaiting the passage of a $2 trillion dollar U.S. stimulus package to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic.
