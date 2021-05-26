Gold prices slipped on Wednesday, weighed down by higher U.S. Treasury yields and a slight rebound in the dollar ahead of the much-awaited U.S. consumer price data due later in the day. Spot gold was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold falls on firm yields, dollar; U.S. inflation data in focus
Gold prices slipped on Wednesday, weighed down by higher U.S. Treasury yields and a slight rebound in the dollar ahead of the much-awaited U.S. consumer price data due later in the day. Spot gold was …