Comex gold price edged lower in the Asian trading hours due to an uptick in US Dollar,” said an analyst at HDFC Securities.In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,807 per ounce …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold falls Rs 5; silver sheds Rs 332 - December 28, 2022
- Pistons focus on mining silver linings from Cade’s absence - December 23, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold holds firm in pre-holiday trade with focus on U.S. data - December 23, 2022