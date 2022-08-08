Gold prices rose on Monday following a pullback in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, while investor focus shifted to U.S. inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate hike plan. Spot gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold gains as dollar, treasury yields slip; focus on US inflation data - August 8, 2022
- Gold rate today: Yellow metal drops marginally; silver flat - August 8, 2022
- Gold rate today: Yellow metal hovers near one-month high; silver tops Rs 58,000 - August 5, 2022