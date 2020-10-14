Gold firmed on Wednesday as uncertainties over a global economic recovery and the U.S. presidential election prompted investors to exploit the previous session’s sharp pullback to buy bullion.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold gains as focus returns to pandemic, U.S. election - October 14, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold gains as focus returns to pandemic, U.S. election - October 14, 2020
- Gold and Silver Downside Pressure Remains - October 13, 2020