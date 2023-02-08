Gold extended gains to a third session on Wednesday boosted by a weaker dollar and comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, while markets awaited more …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold gains for third day as dollar pauses on Fed cues - February 8, 2023
- MAG Silver Corp.: Mag Silver Closes US$42.6 Million Common Share Offering - February 7, 2023
- Silversun Pickups let go of expectations on ‘Physical Thrills’ - February 7, 2023