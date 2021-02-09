Gold Gains for Third Day on Weaker Dollar, U.S. Stimulus View

Gold climbed to a one-week high as the dollar and real U.S. Treasury yields declined, with investors weighing prospects for a fast-tracked stimulus package in the U.S. The metal climbed for the third …
