Gold rose on Thursday, helped by a pullback in the dollar, although prices are expected to be range-bound as traders await economic data for cues on the U.S. Federal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold gains momentum as dollar slips, U.S. data in focus - February 9, 2023
- Gold gains momentum as dollar dips, U.S. data in focus - February 9, 2023
- Gold prices higher as dollar cedes ground after Fed chief Powell’s comments - February 8, 2023