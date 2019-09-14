“The main reason is that the dollar is lower. Market focus is now on the Federal Reserve meeting and … was up over 4% so far this week and was on track for a sixth straight weekly gain. Silver rose …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold gains on weaker dollar, rising equities cap upside - September 13, 2019
- The Coin Analyst: Silver’s Important Role in American History, Politics and Finance - September 12, 2019
- FxWirePro: Silver rises gradually against U.S. dollar, U.S. CPI data in focus - September 12, 2019