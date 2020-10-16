Gold Heads for First Weekly Drop in Three as Stimulus in Focus

Spot gold was steady at $1,907.34 an ounce at 7:48 a.m. in Singapore, and was 1.2% lower this week. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed. In other precious metals, spot silver dropped …
