(Reuters) – Gold prices on Thursday edged to their highest since August, 2016, buoyed as the U.S. dollar hit three-year lows after comments … said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir. The immediate focus was on the European Central Bank’s policy setting …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold hits 1-1/2-year high as dollar slumps to three-year low - January 25, 2018
- Gold hits four-month peak - January 24, 2018
- If this is ‘risk-on’ why is gold rallying? - January 24, 2018