“It’s the weaker dollar, it’s the inflation focus and it’s also to some extent the market continuing … In other precious metals, silver gained 1.5 percent to $17.30 an ounce. Silver touched a 3-1/2-week low of $16.73 in the previous session after the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold hits four-month peak after U.S. welcomes weaker dollar - January 24, 2018
- FTSE 100 tumbles as dollar continues to slide - January 24, 2018
- FTSE 100’s dollar earners hit as sterling moves above US$1.42 - January 24, 2018