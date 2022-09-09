Gold hits more than one-week high as dollar slips

Gold prices rose over 1% on Friday to a more than one-week high as a weaker dollar boosted demand for the yellow metal, even as U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers vowed to raise interest rates to tame …
