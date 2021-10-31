While gold is considered an inflation hedge, reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields and the dollar up, denting gold’s appeal.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold hits over 1-week low as U.S. yields, dollar rise on inflation data - October 30, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold hits over one-week low as dollar rallies on inflation data - October 30, 2021
- Silver Technical Analysis – Support, Chart Pattern in Focus - October 29, 2021