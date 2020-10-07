Gold holds firm as investors focus on Trump’s health

Gold prices were steady around the $1,900 level on Monday, amid political uncertainty stoked by U.S. President Donald Trump’s health after he tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Oct 5 (Reuters) – …
