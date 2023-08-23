(Reuters) – Gold prices hovered near a five-month low on Tuesday as a stronger dollar and higher bond yields dented bullion’s appeal, while focus shifted to the Jackson … Commerzbank said in a note.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold holds near five-month low, focus turns to Jackson Hole - August 22, 2023
- Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD faces resistance near $23.50 as focus shifts to Jackson Hole - August 22, 2023
- Gold gains on dollar retreat as focus turns to Jackson Hole - August 22, 2023