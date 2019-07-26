In the day, the U.S. currency against other currencies was a touch higher at 97.737. USD/ Amongst other precious metals, silver slid 0.3% to $16.54 per ounce. Silver has gained about 16% since a near …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold holds steady as focus shifts to ECB, investors eye rate cuts - July 26, 2019
- Gold Down As ECB Fails to deliver, Euro up - July 25, 2019
- Gold slips on strong dollar but weak US data caps losses - July 25, 2019