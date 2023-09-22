Gold held near a two-week peak on Tuesday, although prices were stuck in a narrow range as focus turned to the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting for updates on the interest rate outlook and economic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold holds tight range with focus on Fed policy meeting - September 21, 2023
- Silver Forecast: Market Navigating Choppy Waters Amid FOMC M - September 21, 2023
- Pound to Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Weakness Can Extend Below 200-DMA, Fed and BoE in Focus - September 21, 2023