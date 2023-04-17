Gold continued to hold above the key $2,000 level on Monday, undeterred by the previous session’s correction, while investors assess the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold hovers above $2,000, focus on Fed outlook - April 17, 2023
- Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade mixed in the pre-opening; Tata Motors, Infosys, HDFC Bank in focus - April 16, 2023
- G-7 Will Focus on Helping Developing Nations Introduce CBDCs - April 16, 2023