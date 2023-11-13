U.S. consumer sentiment fell for a fourth straight month in November, and households’ expectations for inflation rose again, a survey showed on Friday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold inches higher as investors focus on US inflation data - November 12, 2023
- North Korea threat to be focus of Austin’s security talks in Seoul - November 12, 2023
- Dollar firm ahead of US inflation data; yen hovers near one-year low - November 12, 2023