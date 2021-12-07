Gold prices edged lower on Monday as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields firmed, although rising inflation and uncertainty over the Omicron coronavirus variant limited losses, while investors focused …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold inches lower as dollar firms; U.S. inflation data eyed - December 7, 2021
- Silver Price Prediction – Prices Slide Ahead of CPI - December 6, 2021
- Markets set up for reflex rally’s in silver SPX and energy [Video] - December 6, 2021