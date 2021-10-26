Gold inches lower on dollar uptick; focus on key central bank meetings

Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday, weighed down by an uptick in the dollar as investors eye upcoming key central bank meetings this week. Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,805.96 per ounce by 0116 GMT. U.S.
