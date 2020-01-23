If the data are better than expected, gold will face more downward pressure, with the dollar mentioning a boost. Spot gold rallied nearly $10 on Wednesday … “if positive risk sentiment continues, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold investment reminder: Russian politics fly out of black swan gold to get risk aversion support within the day to focus on terrorist data! - January 22, 2020
- US stocks flat as health authorities focus on China virus - January 22, 2020
- Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum 2020 Scholar Series lectures focus on regional history - January 22, 2020