Gold prices jumped more than 1% on Friday and were headed for a weekly gain, as the dollar eased, while investors looked forward to U.S. jobs report later in the day that could shed more light on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold jumps 1% as dollar rally stalls; focus on US jobs data - November 4, 2022
- Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD, steady above $19.60 after rejection at $20.00 area - November 2, 2022
- Gold firms as dollar eases in run-up to Fed verdict - November 2, 2022
Discussion about this post