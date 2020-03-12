Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday, buoyed by a slight retreat in the U.S. dollar, amid optimism for … 0.97 percent to $1,399 an ounce, while silver rose 0.06 percent to $15.71.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- SOUTH32 LIMITED – S32 : 2020 Interim and Special Dividend Currency Exchange Rates - March 12, 2020
- Gold little changed as dollar eases on US-China trade hopes - March 12, 2020
- Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NATR) CEO Terrence Moorehead on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript - March 12, 2020