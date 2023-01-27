GOLD prices were little changed in early Asian hours on Friday (Jan 26), as traders awaited US inflation data due later in the day to gauge the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike stance. Read more at The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold little changed as traders focus on US inflation data - January 26, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold little changed as traders focus on U.S. inflation data - January 26, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold stalls after nine-month high as focus turns to U.S. data - January 26, 2023