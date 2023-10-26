Gold held nearly steady on Tuesday after hitting a five-month high last week, while traders kept one eye on U.S. economic data and another on tensions in the Middle East.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold little changed with focus on Middle East conflict, US economic data - October 26, 2023
- Mideast in focus as US, China meet to pave way for Biden-Xi summit - October 26, 2023
- Japanese yen breaches 150, intervention in focus - October 25, 2023