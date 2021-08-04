Gold price ended in the red for the third straight session on Tuesday, as traders preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of the key US Nonfarm Payrolls release, which will provide fresh signals on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Awaits a Range Breakout But Not So Soon, NFP in Focus - August 4, 2021
- MAG Silver Announces the Appointment of Dale Peniuk as a Director - August 3, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Weaker dollar, sliding yields prop up gold after selloff - August 3, 2021