The price of gold is back to flat on the day in what has been a correction of this week’s rally into daily resistance near $1,730. The price fell from a high of $1,725.60 to a low of $1,706.95 but …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results, Achieving Record Mine and Mill Throughput - October 6, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls beaten back by the US dollar bulls at key daily resistance - October 6, 2022
- Looking Into Nonfarm Payrolls - October 6, 2022