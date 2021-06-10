Gold Price Today, 10 June, 2021: Gold, silver prices fall on MCX; US CPI, ECB’s monetary policy in focus

COMEX gold trades modestly lower near $1890/oz after a 0.1% gain yesterday. Weighing on gold price is firmness in the US dollar index ahead of US inflation data and ECB’s monetary policy meeting today …
