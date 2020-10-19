With fresh hope for a U.S. stimulus, positive vaccine news from the UK and noted weakness in the dollar, the “path of least resistance in the gold and silver markets is pointing upward,” said analysts …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold prices end higher as investors focus on talks on coronavirus relief - October 19, 2020
- Gold prices pop higher as investors focus on talks on coronavirus relief - October 19, 2020
- Gold gains on weaker dollar, U.S. stimulus bets - October 19, 2020