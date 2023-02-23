Gold prices moved little on Thursday, but were nursing losses for the week as the dollar hit a six-week high on fears of a hawkish Federal Reserve, with focus now turning to upcoming economic data for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold prices pressured by dollar strength, hawkish Fed risks - February 22, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold tiptoes higher as investors focus on Fed minutes - February 22, 2023
- Gold dips on firm dollar and yields, markets turn to U.S. data - February 22, 2023