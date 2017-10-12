The dollar hit a fresh over two-week low on Thursday following the news. Several policymakers said they would focus on upcoming inflation data … Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said. Silver edged up 0.1 per cent to $17.18 an ounce.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold prices touch 2-week high amid subdued US dollar - October 12, 2017
- Gold prices touch two-week high amid subdued U.S. dollar - October 12, 2017
- How silver became Scotland’s precious metal of choice? - October 11, 2017